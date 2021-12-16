Kia Carens seven-seater unveiled: Know about features, specs and more

The Carens is a seven-seater people competing with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and others.

Following the introduction of the Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet, Kia India has opted to add another vehicle to its inventory in the form of the Carens. This new Kia car has been made public worldwide, and its pricing in India will be released next year. In the run-up to Carens' global premiere, Kia released a few concept drawings and basic information about the recreational vehicle. It's worth mentioning that, like Sonet, the Carens will first be available in India before expanding to other foreign markets.

The Kia Carens is based on the Seltos platform, however, the design similarities are minimal. Unlike the Seltos, the Carens feature a streamlined grille flanked by swept-back LED headlights with LED DRLs. In addition, the MPV sports a chiselled front bumper, chrome inlays, a false skid plate, flared wheel arches, and a pronounced character line along the length of the car. The Carens also have split LED taillights, a chrome garnish on the rear bumper, a rear spoiler, dual-tone alloy wheels, and roof rails. Interestingly, the Kia Carens will boast the segment's longest wheelbase. Also Read | Audi Q7 to make comeback in 2022 as production begins in India; Details inside

The Kia Carens interior has a wrap-around dashboard and chrome accents to liven up the cabin. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display with linked technology takes centre stage, while the completely digital instrument cluster provides the driver with all of the necessary information. The seven-seater Kia Alcazar competitor has automatic air conditioning, dedicated AC vents for the second and third rows, front ventilated seats, sunroof, numerous driving modes, Bose sound system, motorised double folding second-row seats, and more.