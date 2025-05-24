Image Credit : Google

Kia has finally launched the Carens Clavis in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the premium MPV commenced on May 9 via the brand’s official website and dealerships. Carrying the Carens nameplate, this MPV brings several upgrades in terms of design, interiors, and features.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine and Powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis gets three engine options - a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 157 hp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine - 113 hp and 143.8 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque.