Kia Carens Clavis MPV debuts in India with Rs 11.49 lakh starting price | Check specs and more
Kia has launched the Carens Clavis MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the details now.
Kia Carens Clavis Launched
Kia has finally launched the Carens Clavis in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the premium MPV commenced on May 9 via the brand’s official website and dealerships. Carrying the Carens nameplate, this MPV brings several upgrades in terms of design, interiors, and features.
Kia Carens Clavis: Engine and Powertrain
The Kia Carens Clavis gets three engine options - a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 157 hp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine - 113 hp and 143.8 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque.
Kia Carens Clavis
Kia Carens Clavis: Exterior
The Kia Carens Clavis MPV comes with a completely new design, and elements like three-pod LED headlights at the front, a triangular housing cage, V-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and a black cladding with silver skid plates.
The black cladding extends from the front to the wheel arches and doors. Meanwhile, the silhouette of the vehicle remains the same, with a new design for the dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and silver roof rails. The rear end follows the same iteration as before, with a new and LED light strip.
Kia Carens Clavis
Kia Carens Clavis: Interior Features
The feature list for the Carens Clavis includes a 22.62-inch dual-screen setup, which is the same setup used in the Seltos, featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. In addition, the Carens Clavis gets ventilated front seats, redesigned AC vents and controls for automatic air conditioning, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, four-way power-adjustable seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.
Kia Carens Clavis
Kia Carens Clavis: Safety Features
The Carens Clavis is equipped with ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous safety functions and gets features like 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, smart cruise control with stop & go, blind spot collision warning, and more.
Kia Carens Clavis: Variants and Price
The Kia Carens Clavis MPV gets seven trim options - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (+), HTK + (O), HTX, and HTX +. Prices for the Carens Clavis start at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).