Honda NX200 breaks cover! Check price, specifications and other details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX200 adventure bike in India. Priced at ₹1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the NX200 is available in three colors and boasts a refined 184.4cc engine.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

New Honda NX200 Launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX200. It is priced at Rs 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in a single variant and comes in three striking colors: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

budget 2025
article_image2

Honda Company

Customers can now purchase the NX200 from all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships nationwide. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, expressed confidence in the NX200's ability to excite riders.

Also Read | Go the extra mile! Check out best electric scooters for long rides

article_image3

Honda NX200

The new model embodies Honda's commitment to designing thrilling motorcycles that meet customer expectations. The NX200 is designed to provide an exciting riding experience for adventure enthusiasts.

article_image4

Honda NX200 Features

The NX200 is equipped with a refined 184.4cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that complies with the latest OBD2B emission norms. This power unit generates 12.5 kW at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM, ensuring a balance of power and efficiency for various riding conditions.

Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

article_image5

NX200 Bike Highlights

For smooth performance, the engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This delivers an engaging ride in both city traffic and on open highways.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore gcw

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing AJR

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Recent Stories

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures gcw

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

West Bengal government's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout AJR

West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ anr

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon