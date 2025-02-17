Honda NX200 breaks cover! Check price, specifications and other details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX200 adventure bike in India. Priced at ₹1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the NX200 is available in three colors and boasts a refined 184.4cc engine.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX200. It is priced at Rs 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in a single variant and comes in three striking colors: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

Customers can now purchase the NX200 from all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships nationwide. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, expressed confidence in the NX200's ability to excite riders.

The new model embodies Honda's commitment to designing thrilling motorcycles that meet customer expectations. The NX200 is designed to provide an exciting riding experience for adventure enthusiasts.

The NX200 is equipped with a refined 184.4cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that complies with the latest OBD2B emission norms. This power unit generates 12.5 kW at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM, ensuring a balance of power and efficiency for various riding conditions.

For smooth performance, the engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This delivers an engaging ride in both city traffic and on open highways.

