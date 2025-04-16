Best Mileage:

The Maruti Baleno engine in CNG mode is capable of producing 76 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. Talking about mileage, the company claims that one kg of CNG will give a mileage of up to 30.61 km. The Maruti Baleno has a 37-liter petrol tank and an 8 kg CNG tank. Along with this, the company says that if you buy the bi-fuel model of the Baleno and fill both the tanks, you can easily travel up to 1000 km.