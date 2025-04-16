Despite 20% sales dip, Maruti Baleno still packs a punch— Check features, price & more
Maruti Suzuki sold 12,357 Baleno hatchbacks in March 2025, a 20% decrease compared to March 2024. Despite the decline, the Baleno continues to be a popular choice, offering various features and petrol/CNG options across four variants.
March 2025 sales figures are out. It was quite remarkable for Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno. Over 12,000 people bought the Baleno during this period. Maruti Suzuki sold 12,357 Balenos last month. But this has seen a 20 percent decline compared to March 2024 sales. The company sold 15,588 Balenos in March 2024.
Baleno Variants:
The starting price of this car is ₹6.70 lakh. Baleno can be bought in petrol and CNG options. Let's know about the price and features of Maruti Baleno. The starting ex-showroom price of Maruti Baleno hatchback is ₹6.70 lakh and the top-end variant is ₹9.37 lakh. The ex-showroom price of the Baleno CNG range is ₹8.44 lakh. Talking about the variants of the car, it comes in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.
Baleno Features:
Talking about the features of the Maruti Baleno car, it has a 9-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, Arkamys music system, Heads-Up Display (HUD), cruise control, rear AC vents, and many more.
Safety Features:
Along with this, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and 6 airbags are available in the car. One thing to note here is that most of the features are offered only in the higher models or higher variants. Talking about the engine, a 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine is available, which is capable of producing a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.
Best Mileage:
The Maruti Baleno engine in CNG mode is capable of producing 76 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. Talking about mileage, the company claims that one kg of CNG will give a mileage of up to 30.61 km. The Maruti Baleno has a 37-liter petrol tank and an 8 kg CNG tank. Along with this, the company says that if you buy the bi-fuel model of the Baleno and fill both the tanks, you can easily travel up to 1000 km.