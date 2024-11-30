Budget-friendly rides: Top electric and petrol two wheelers under Rs 50,000

Looking for a budget-friendly bike or scooter? Explore options like the Yo Edge electric scooter with a 60km range and the fuel-efficient TVS XL 100 among other two-wheelers under Rs 50,000.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Bikes and scooters are in high demand. Many people aspire to own one, and these two-wheelers are essential for daily commutes. This article focuses on affordable options within a Rs 50,000 budget.

Yo Edge Electric Scooter

The Yo Edge is a practical and economical electric scooter. It offers a 60km range on a full charge, with a top speed of 25 kmph, ideal for city rides. The average ex-showroom price is Rs 49,086.

TVS XL 100 Comfort

The TVS XL 100 Comfort is an affordable bike with a compact design and excellent fuel efficiency. Powered by EcoThrust Fuel Injection (ETFi), it offers improved mileage. The ex-showroom price is Rs 46,671.

TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty

The TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty is another budget-friendly option. Similar to the Comfort variant, it features an ETFi engine. Priced at Rs 44,999 (ex-showroom), it's a value-for-money choice.

