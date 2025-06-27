Spiritual Meanings: Ever Yawn During Worship? Here's What It Means
Even with utmost concentration during prayer, sometimes we yawn or tears well up. Let's explore the reasons behind this.
Finding Peace in Daily Prayer and Rituals
People perform daily prayers for purification of mind and soul, and to find peace. They follow all rituals with devotion and pray with as much concentration as possible, chanting mantras and meditating.
Prayer and Yawns: What's the Connection
However, people have different experiences during prayer, chanting, and meditation. Some yawn frequently, others get teary-eyed, and some experience negative thoughts. Let's explore why this happens and what it means.
Yawning
Do you yawn repeatedly while praying or chanting? Have you wondered why? It signifies that your thoughts are being purified.
Tears
Some people experience tears while praying or visiting temples, especially when looking at deities. This means you are connected with the divine, and your prayers have been heard.
Goosebumps
Experiencing goosebumps during prayer has a meaning too. It indicates that divine energy is touching you.
Some experience negative thoughts while praying or chanting, even with efforts to control their minds. This happens because God is testing you.