Weekly Horoscope, December 22 to 28: What the Stars Say for Aries to Pisces
Weekly Horoscope December 22–28: This week may bring foreign work opportunities for some zodiac signs. Get detailed weekly predictions on career, business, family, health, and finances from Aries to Pisces.
This week's horoscope
Aries - You may see progress in constructive work. Success will come through your intelligence. Be wary of jealousy at work.
Taurus - Loneliness in love might end. A good time for work.
This week's horoscope
Gemini- Work might suffer due to illness. You could start a new relationship.
Cancer- Legal property matters may arise. Good news in business, but avoid risky financial ventures.
This week's horoscope
Leo- You may receive good news this week. Family travel will bring joy. A lack of focus could harm your business.
Virgo- Heavy workload may affect your health. Progress for researchers.
This week's horoscope
Libra- New job opportunities may arise. Athletes could see a rise in fame. Success in research is likely.
Scorpio- New work opportunities are on the horizon. You may gain social status.
This week's horoscope
Sagittarius- A long-held wish may be fulfilled. Be cautious around fire. Family life could be turbulent.
Capricorn- Good opportunities for students. A dispute with a businessperson is possible.
This week's horoscope
Aquarius- A good time for actors. Business opportunities may arise, but be mindful of finances and health.
Pisces- A chance for a work trip abroad. Be cautious in business dealings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.