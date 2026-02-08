- Home
Weekly Horoscope, 9 to 15 February, brings major planetary movements as the Sun and Moon change signs. With four planets in Aquarius, this week may increase challenges for some zodiac signs. Read your weekly forecast to stay prepared.
Weekly Horoscope, February 9 to 15
The 2nd week of Feb 2026 (9-15) is key. The Sun enters Aquarius on the 13th, joining Rahu, Mercury, and Venus. This 4-planet conjunction could stir up some trouble.
Aries
This week is okay for you. You'll get support from your life partner and might travel with family. A big responsibility may come your way at work. Watch your diet to avoid stomach issues.
Taurus
This week will be mixed. You might face a lot of trouble in some work and have tiffs with family. Sudden financial gains are possible mid-week. Your health will improve.
Gemini
You might go on a pilgrimage. It's a good time to invest in a new business, but beware of office politics. Singles may get married. Students might struggle to focus. Take care.
Cancer
A good time for business, but spend wisely. Your love life will be great. You'll perform well at work. Control your diet. A dispute with your father is possible. Be careful.
Leo
Your financial situation will improve. New business experiments will succeed. Your love life will be fantastic. You might have to travel unwillingly. Stomach issues may bother you.
Virgo
Sudden chances of foreign travel may arise. New income sources will bring joy. A secret plan might get leaked, causing a loss. Don't take shortcuts. Pay special attention to health.
Libra
You'll attend a social event. Your work will be praised, and your income might increase. A small family tiff will resolve quickly. BP patients should be careful. Watch your kids.
Scorpio
A good week for investments. You'll connect with influential people and get career opportunities. A new business deal is possible. Don't neglect your health. Tiffs with siblings may occur.
Sagittarius
Your love relationships will get stronger. Business will become more stable. You might meet an old friend unexpectedly. Health will be good. A major business deal could be finalized.
Capricorn
Things will be good at work, and your efforts will be praised. Financial crunch may end. You'll learn something new. Control your anger and words to protect your image. Think before investing.
Aquarius
You'll enjoy online shopping this week. You'll get blessings from elders. Your performance at work will be excellent. Irregular eating habits can cause stomach problems. Don't rely on others.
Pisces
You might buy a new vehicle this week. Great week for those in construction. Promotion at work is possible. Politicians will see great success. A small financial loss is possible.
