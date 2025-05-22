Vastu Tips: Why you should not keep a broken mirror at home
According to Vastu Shastra, every item in a home emits energy. Vastu experts advise caution regarding household items, especially mirrors, which play a significant role.
| Published : May 22 2025, 09:45 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
Broken Mirror
Mirrors hold special significance in Vastu, impacting family life, mentality, and finances. Keeping a broken mirror is strongly discouraged due to its negative consequences.
Image Credit : Freepik
Negative Energy
Vastu experts warn against keeping broken glass at home as it attracts negative energies, leading to mental instability, stress, and unrest.
Image Credit : our own
Disrespect to Goddess Lakshmi
Glass, especially mirrors, symbolize Goddess Lakshmi. Keeping broken glass is considered disrespectful and may lead to financial losses.
Image Credit : Getty
Mental Instability
Broken glass disrupts the home's atmosphere, impacting mental well-being, increasing family conflicts, anger, anxiety, and irritability.
Image Credit : unsplash
Impact on Family Relationships
Broken glass or mirrors bring distance and uncertainty in family relationships, potentially causing conflicts and affecting love, affection, and harmony.
Image Credit : FREEPIK
Obstacles in Auspicious Events
Broken glass at home can cause obstacles during auspicious events and lead to repeated setbacks and failures in personal life.
Image Credit : Getty
Broken Mirror: Bad Luck
A broken mirror is considered an inauspicious sign, leading to bad luck and decreased self-confidence.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
