Vastu tips: Why keeeping Tulsi at your front door brings wealth?

In Hinduism, the Tulsi plant is considered very sacred and auspicious. We often see a Tulsi plant in front of every house. According to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of the Tulsi plant to the front door of the house ensures there is no shortage of money, say scholars.

Everyone dreams of owning their own home. For this, a person works hard throughout their life. But no matter how much they earn, there is always a shortage of money. Despite many remedies and pujas, there is no progress. However, according to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of this one plant to the main door or entrance of your house is enough. Happiness and prosperity increase in the house. Especially, there is absolutely no shortage of money. Because the main door of the house has an important place in Vastu Shastra. Money increases in ways you cannot imagine. Okay, let's see what that plant is now.

The Tulsi plant has special significance in Hinduism. Vastu Shastra says that keeping this plant in the house is very auspicious. Because of this, everyone who follows Hinduism plants and worships the Tulsi plant in their home. The Tulsi plant is not only a religious belief but also provides many health benefits.

In such circumstances, according to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of Tulsi to the main door of the house increases wealth. The blessings of Lakshmi Devi, the goddess of wealth, are always on that house. Apart from this, all money-related problems are solved.

How to tie it?

According to Vastu, there are some rules for tying the root of Tulsi to the main door of your house. That is, after the Tulsi plant dries up, remove its roots. Now put the Tulsi root and a handful of rice in a red cloth, tie it up, and tie it to the main door of your house with the help of a thread.

Some rules

According to Vastu, keeping a Tulsi plant in the house is considered very auspicious. If it is in the house, the negative energy in the house is removed. For this, you should place the Tulsi plant in the north or east direction. Remember that Tulsi leaves should never be cut after sunset. If necessary, clap and pray to Lakshmi Devi before cutting them.

