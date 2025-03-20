user
user

Vastu tips: Why keeeping Tulsi at your front door brings wealth?

In Hinduism, the Tulsi plant is considered very sacred and auspicious. We often see a Tulsi plant in front of every house. According to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of the Tulsi plant to the front door of the house ensures there is no shortage of money, say scholars.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Vastu Tips

Everyone dreams of owning their own home. For this, a person works hard throughout their life. But no matter how much they earn, there is always a shortage of money. Despite many remedies and pujas, there is no progress. However, according to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of this one plant to the main door or entrance of your house is enough. Happiness and prosperity increase in the house. Especially, there is absolutely no shortage of money. Because the main door of the house has an important place in Vastu Shastra. Money increases in ways you cannot imagine. Okay, let's see what that plant is now.

article_image2

The Tulsi plant has special significance in Hinduism. Vastu Shastra says that keeping this plant in the house is very auspicious. Because of this, everyone who follows Hinduism plants and worships the Tulsi plant in their home. The Tulsi plant is not only a religious belief but also provides many health benefits.


article_image3

In such circumstances, according to Vastu Shastra, tying the root of Tulsi to the main door of the house increases wealth. The blessings of Lakshmi Devi, the goddess of wealth, are always on that house. Apart from this, all money-related problems are solved.

article_image4

How to tie it?

According to Vastu, there are some rules for tying the root of Tulsi to the main door of your house. That is, after the Tulsi plant dries up, remove its roots. Now put the Tulsi root and a handful of rice in a red cloth, tie it up, and tie it to the main door of your house with the help of a thread.

article_image5

Some rules

According to Vastu, keeping a Tulsi plant in the house is considered very auspicious. If it is in the house, the negative energy in the house is removed. For this, you should place the Tulsi plant in the north or east direction. Remember that Tulsi leaves should never be cut after sunset. If necessary, clap and pray to Lakshmi Devi before cutting them.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Ganesha protect Sunita Williams in space? The story behind the idol she carried

Did Ganesha protect Sunita Williams in space? The story behind the idol she carried

Chanakyas Insights: What female body language reveals about personality iwh

Chanakya's Insights: What female body language reveals about personality

Numerology Predictions Today, March 20, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? AJR

Numerology Predictions Today, March 20, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Triple Rajyoga in March 2025: Capricorn, Taurus & Libra to gain from rare Rajyoga SRI

Triple Rajyoga in March 2025: Capricorn, Taurus & Libra to gain from rare Rajyoga

Astrology Alert: Rahu-Ketu shift may bring trouble for these 4 zodiac signs sri

Astrology Alert: Rahu-Ketu shift may bring trouble for these 4 zodiac signs

Recent Stories

These 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey beware gcw

THESE 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey – Beware!

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

'Heavenly order from mother to kill': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput anr

'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID! gcw

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

Video Icon
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

Video Icon