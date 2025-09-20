Sun Transit on September 27, 2025: Which Zodiac Sign Will Gain Luck and Wealth?
On September 27 at 7:14 AM, the Sun moves into the Moon Star, bringing wealth and prosperity to a lucky zodiac sign. This astrological shift will positively impact many signs, enhancing luck and opening new opportunities for success and growth.
Sun Enters Moons Nakshatra
On Sep 27 at 7:14 AM, the Sun enters Hasta, the Moon's nakshatra, staying until Oct 10. This transit will impact all zodiac signs, bringing benefits to many people.
Taurus
For Taurus, the Sun's position is auspicious. Your career will benefit, and people will be drawn to you. Success is likely. Health will be good, and you'll be stress-free.
Scorpio
Scorpios will benefit during this time. Business profits and income will increase. Positive changes will happen in life. This time is also good for investments. A promotion is possible.
Virgo
Virgos will receive special blessings from the Sun. Confidence and energy will increase. Students will also benefit. Desires will be fulfilled. You'll find success in competitive exams.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.