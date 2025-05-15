6 planets align in a rare cosmic event: Astrologer predicts golden era for India
An astrologer, Swami Yogeswarananda Giri, has made predictions about India's future based on a rare planetary alignment occurring on May 30th. His comments have gone viral.
| Published : May 15 2025, 09:46 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Astrologer Swami Yogeswarananda Giri
Astrologer Swami Yogeswarananda Giri discusses the rare planetary alignment on May 30th, stating it's a significant moment for India. He compares it to the Mahabharata era or ancient wars, clarifying it's based on astronomical calculations, not mere opinion. He believes the energy from the 6 planets aligning will benefit India.
Image Credit : Freepik
India-Pakistan Tensions
Amidst rising India-Pakistan tensions, the video has gained attention. Following the Pulwama attack and India's airstrikes on terror camps within Pakistan, this astrological prediction has sparked interest. The Swami suggests the alignment signifies not just war but a major shift, a restructuring process. He likens it to the concept of 'Yagna' in Hindu philosophy, a natural course of action when societal change is needed.
Image Credit : Freepik
Countries Have Horoscopes
He expresses confidence in India's resurgence, recalling predictions by Vivekananda, Aurobindo, and Abdul Kalam about India becoming a 'Vishwaguru' (world leader). He believes this time has arrived. He boldly states India will play a key role in global politics, suggesting India's veto power in the UN is not far off. He explains that even countries have horoscopes and that change has begun in India.
Image Credit : Freepik
Planetary Alignment on May 30th
He notes an increase in dharma and humanity, suggesting goodness will prevail in this century. His message is for people to follow dharma and be responsible. The renewed interest in this 10-month-old interview stems from the May 30th planetary alignment, global tensions, and public curiosity about the nation's future.
Image Credit : Freepik
6 Planets in Alignment
The Swami encourages viewers to continue their learning journey, mentioning more clips on the channel.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
