Numerology Predictions, August 9: What Does Your Lucky Number Say About Your Day?
Check out how your day will go according to renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla's calculations. Find out which birth dates will have a good day and which ones will face challenges.
Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, or 28 of any month)
Ganesh says you'll spend the day relaxing. You'll meet a dear friend. Stay positive. Confidence will be high. You might feel pressured due to extra work.
Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, or 29 of any month)
Ganesh says you'll meet an influential person. You'll find time to rest. Business discussions will happen at home. You'll spend time with close relatives.
Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, or 30 of any month)
Ganesh says planetary positions are favorable. You'll feel less tired. You'll spend time with family. You'll gain advantages in social work.
Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month)
Ganesh says a close relative might help you. Your child's problems will be resolved. Seasonal changes might affect your health. Don't interfere too much in family matters.
Number 5 (Born on 5, 14, or 23 of any month)
Ganesh says students will see progress in studies. Business will improve. Stay away from negative thoughts. Disagreements with relatives are possible. Relationships might suffer.
Number 6 (Born on 6, 15, or 24 of any month)
Ganesh says luck is on your side. You'll receive elders' blessings. Avoid negative actions. Be cautious in all endeavors. Stuck money will be returned.
Number 7 (Born on 7, 16, or 25 of any month)
Ganesh says business will improve. Don't rely on others. Planetary positions are favorable. Be cautious in business. Work responsibilities will increase. It's a good day for love.
Number 8 (Born on 8, 17, or 26 of any month)
Ganesh says fatigue will disappear. You'll regain mental peace. Gas and constipation issues might arise. Career progress is expected.
Number 9 (Born on 9, 18, or 27 of any month)
Ganesh says you might receive good news about your child's career. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. Joint pain might occur. Avoid making impulsive decisions. Rest alongside heavy work.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.