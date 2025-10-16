Image Credit : our own

Number 1 (born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says personal relationships will get stronger. Today will be a day of hard work. Any business plan will be implemented. Keep your behavior in check.

Number 2 (born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be expenses for social work. Be careful with investments today. You might get bad news. You will get back stuck loans.