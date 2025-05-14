Mercury transit Gemini 2025: Luck and wealth for Pisces, Taurus, and Leo
Gemini is the zodiac sign of Mercury. According to astrology, Mercury will transit in its own sign Gemini after 1 year.
Mercury changes its zodiac sign every month. When Mercury changes its sign, it affects 12 zodiac signs along with business, share market, economy, and other sectors. The planet that rules business and intellect will now enter its own sign Gemini. After one year, Mercury will enter its own zodiac sign. This transit of Mercury will create opportunities for financial gains and progress for people of 3 zodiac signs.
The transit of Mercury will be auspicious for Taurus. Because this zodiac change will happen in the place of money and speech. During this time, you may get good news from your children. There are also chances of conceiving children. You will get good success in love relationships. Desires will be fulfilled. The financial situation will be stronger than before.
Mercury's zodiac change will prove positive for Leo. Mercury will transit in the house of income and profit of this zodiac sign. During this time, the pending money can be returned. Income will increase from new sources. The financial situation will improve. There are chances of promotion at work. Traders will make good profits.
Mercury will also be beneficial for Pisces. Mercury's entry into Gemini will prove auspicious. Happiness and convenience will increase. There will be happiness in family life. Sweetness in relationships will increase. It is a good time for progress in the professional field. Businessmen will benefit from new projects. You may buy a property or a vehicle.