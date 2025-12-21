Girls Born on These Dates Are Devoted to Lord Shiva, Says Numerology
Numerology reveals that girls with root numbers 7, 8, and 9 are devoted to Lord Shiva and receive Mahadev’s blessings. Their birth dates reflect strong spiritual traits, faith, and unique personality characteristics.
Numerology
Astrologers and numerologists believe there are many numbers between 1 and 9, and women born under them have a deep spiritual connection with Shiva. This is influenced by their birth date and planets.
Root Number 7
Women with root number 7 (born on the 7th, 17th, 25th) are considered enlightened souls. They are naturally drawn to meditation, silence, and mystical knowledge, influenced by Ketu.
Root 8
Women with root number 8 (born on 8, 17, 26) are ruled by Saturn and have karmic duties. They face early life struggles but develop great inner strength and resilience.
Root Number 9
Women with root number 9 (born on 9, 18, 27) are ruled by Mars. They connect with Shiva's fierce forms, Rudra and Bhairava. They are sensitive, protective, and spiritual warriors.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
