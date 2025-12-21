Image Credit : Getty

Girls born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th have the number 1. The Sun rules this number. The Sun is the element of leadership and the father. Girls with this number are very powerful. After their birth, all their father's difficulties disappear, and the 'doors of luck' open. They not only reach great heights through their own hard work and intelligence but also uphold their family's name.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.