Jupiter Transit: Positive Impact on 3 Zodiac Signs
Jupiter's transit is largely beneficial, especially in areas like education, marriage, and luck. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from Jupiter's change at the end of May.
| Published : May 05 2025, 03:52 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Planets are constantly changing, shifting signs and constellations. Each shift impacts the 12 zodiac signs. This May, three signs will experience significant changes. According to astrology, May is special. The Sun, Mercury, Rahu, and Ketu will transit within its 31 days. Jupiter will also change. By the Vedic calendar's end of May, Jupiter moves from Mrigashira Nakshatra's third pada to the fourth.
25
Jupiter's transit is generally beneficial, particularly for education, marriage, and luck. Let's explore which signs will benefit from Jupiter's shift in late May.
35
Image Credit : Freepik
Leo is considered one of Jupiter's favored signs. Thus, Jupiter's transit usually brings Leo good fortune. The good news is that Leos may benefit from Jupiter's transit in late May. Young Leos may achieve higher positions in their careers and find mental peace. Businesspeople might see long-stalled deals finalized, leading to substantial profits.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, receiving special blessings. This transit will positively impact Sagittarians. Some may find true love, while others enjoy trips abroad with partners. Those considering a new home may receive good news and even move in. Health will also be good.
55
Image Credit : Freepik
Pisces is currently under Saturn's inauspicious transit, but Jupiter's movement will lessen this. In late May, Pisces will receive Jupiter's grace, increasing domestic happiness. Those planning to buy a car may see their dream fulfilled. Businesspeople might acquire property. Those seeking a suitable partner may receive good news.
Top Stories