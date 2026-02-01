- Home
Jupiter Transit: The planet Jupiter has entered its own nakshatra in retrograde. This planetary shift is set to completely change the lives of some zodiac signs, bringing significant financial benefits.
Jupiter has begun its retrograde motion, entering its own star, Punarvasu. This is set to completely change the destiny for some zodiac signs. Let's see which ones they are.
Gemini
Jupiter's transit into Punarvasu is very auspicious for Gemini. They'll feel physically and mentally strong. This period boosts profits in jobs and business. Stalled work will resume.
Cancer
Jupiter's transit in Punarvasu is very beneficial for Cancer. They'll find luck in their personal and professional lives. Planned tasks will be completed easily. Unexpected money may arrive.
Libra
Jupiter's transit into Punarvasu is very auspicious for Libra. Their luck will increase, bringing huge business profits. They'll find new job or business opportunities. Profits from past investments will come.
Pisces
Jupiter's transit into Punarvasu brings many benefits to Pisces. Major problems will decrease. New project opportunities and financial gains will open up. Debt issues will be resolved.
