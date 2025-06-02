Image Credit : Freepik

Pisces: Planetary changes in your fourth and fifth houses bring an end to income shortages. Expect positive developments at home. Financial conditions improve greatly, and income grows well. Property disputes resolve. Promotions at work are possible. Careers and businesses take a new direction. Obstacles related to house and vehicle endeavors clear up.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.