Image Credit : stockPhoto

Geminis are known for their ability to multitask. Multiple conversations, social events, starting new projects is their nature. But the problem is, even if they start many things at the same time, they will leave them unfinished. They will be excited about new ventures, but unfinished tasks will pile up. Being busy will be normal for them, but real productivity will decrease.

Advice

Geminis should choose only three main tasks each day and move on to the next task only after completing them fully. Prioritizing will reduce their problems.