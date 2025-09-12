Image Credit : Getty

Gajakesari Rajyoga has brought an indication of increased luck for Libra. As this yoga is formed in the house of luck, significant progress is possible in the field of career and business. You may get new opportunities for your efforts and you are likely to get a good job opportunity.

This time will be a time to recognize your skills, as well as your participation in religious programs will increase. You can play an active role in social service or religious programs, which will fill your personality with positivity and energy. There is also a possibility of winning over enemies during this period. You will get relief from opposition and you will be able to move towards your goal fearlessly.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.