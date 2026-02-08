Powerful Shani Raja Yoga for People Born on 8, 17, and 26: Avoid These Mistakes
People born on 8, 17, and 26 are ruled by Shani and can experience powerful Raja Yoga in life. However, certain mistakes can weaken this yoga, so discipline, patience, and right actions are essential to maintain Shani’s blessings.
Birth Date
People born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th have the birth number 8, ruled by Shani. This grants them a special 'Raja Yoga,' bringing wealth and power. But Shani is also a disciplinarian. If they make certain mistakes, this powerful yoga can be quickly lost.
Arrogance: After success, number 8 people can become arrogant, leading to ruin. Humility is key. Laziness: Shani represents karma, so laziness is a major enemy for them. Staying active is essential for Shani's blessings.
Arrogance: After success, number 8 people often become arrogant, leading to ruin. Humility is the foundation of their Raja Yoga. Unethical work: As Shani is the god of justice, any unethical acts like gambling or corruption will lead to their downfall.
Lying: Shani is displeased by lies. Number 8 people must be truthful, as success from deceit is short-lived. Lack of discipline: Shani loves discipline. An undisciplined lifestyle weakens their Raja Yoga and hinders success.
Avoid insulting the poor: Shani is the protector of the hardworking and poor. Number 8 people should never insult workers or the less fortunate. Helping them strengthens their Shani Raja Yoga.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
