Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Don't rush into any decisions; think things through. Avoid arguments today and don't bring money into any disputes. You'll benefit financially today, and your hard work will pay off.

Taurus:

Your closeness and friendship with a diplomat will grow, benefiting your career. Your advice will prove useful to students, easing their burdens. You'll spend the evening with friends and family, enjoying their company. Your popularity among colleagues will rise, and your opinions will be valued.