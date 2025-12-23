Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

It will be a busy day, and you'll spend it completing important tasks. You'll be happy with business progress and make great strides. You might get some important info while traveling, and luck will be on your side. Students' workload will lighten, and they'll feel mentally relieved.

Taurus:

Luck will be in their favor. The workload will also be less today. Household problems will be resolved. Work will be completed with joy. You'll get some good news from somewhere. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. It will be easy to get work done by juniors.