Aries-

Good business contacts may emerge. A dispute with a neighbor could lead to legal issues. Extra income is possible. Love life may face complications. Good news at work is likely. A good day for property deals. You might have stomach problems. An old enemy may try to harm you.

Taurus-

Finish household chores without delay. Love life might see some issues. Favorable day for retailers and wholesalers. You may meet an influential person. Your financial problems could end. Increased responsibility at work is likely. Be extra cautious while on the road.