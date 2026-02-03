- Home
According to today's almanac, an inauspicious time will begin for five zodiac signs after 3:18 PM as Rahu Kaal starts. Due to the Moon's transit in Leo, these 5 signs should be careful and it's best to postpone important decisions.
3:18 PM
According to today's almanac, an inauspicious time begins for five zodiac signs after 3:18 PM. With Shobhana Yoga and Tuesday's influence, this day is for self-respect and action. The Abhijit Muhurta is from 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM, considered a balanced and clear time.
Moon in Leo
Today, the Moon will be in Leo all day, intensifying emotions for some signs. Due to this, some may react quickly, which could be harmful. Rahu Kaal is from 3:18 PM to 4:40 PM. Avoid making mistakes during this time.
Aries
Aries natives should work cautiously between 3:18 PM and 4:40 PM. Don't react quickly to anything during this time, as it may lead to fights. Decisions made now could be costly later.
Taurus
For Taurus, emotional stress may increase after noon. Postpone discussions on financial, property, or family disputes. Between 3:18 PM and 4:40 PM, there's a high risk of getting wrong financial advice.
Virgo
The morning is good for Virgo, so finish important tasks early. After noon, fatigue may lead to rash decisions. The time from 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM is ideal for introspection and planning.
Libra
From 3:18 PM to 4:40 PM today: Avoid public or legal debates and social media reactions. Abhijit Muhurta (12:13 PM to 12:56 PM) is the most balanced time for compromises and decisions.
Aquarius
The Moon in Leo can cause power balance issues in relationships. For Virgo, tension may rise after noon. Decisions made now could risk your career. So, work very carefully this afternoon.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
