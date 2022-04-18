Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29; Know expected price, features & more

The Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India on April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 debut date was teased during the formal introduction of the Realme GT 2 Pro, but it was confirmed during a recent Ask Madhav episode.

The Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India on April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 debut date was teased during the formal introduction of the Realme GT 2 Pro, but it was confirmed during a recent Ask Madhav episode.

The Realme Pad 5G is also in the pipeline, according to the manufacturer. The Realme GT Neo 3 has already been introduced on the worldwide market, providing a decent sense of its characteristics and pricing.

Price

The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 1999. (roughly Rs 24,000). This implies that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be priced in India's sub-30K range.

Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it