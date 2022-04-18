Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29; Know expected price, features & more
The Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India on April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 debut date was teased during the formal introduction of the Realme GT 2 Pro, but it was confirmed during a recent Ask Madhav episode.
The Realme Pad 5G is also in the pipeline, according to the manufacturer. The Realme GT Neo 3 has already been introduced on the worldwide market, providing a decent sense of its characteristics and pricing.
Price
The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 1999. (roughly Rs 24,000). This implies that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be priced in India's sub-30K range.
Specifications and features
The Realme GT Neo 3 has a glass back and is available in three colours. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It sports a hole-punch cutout in the upper centre for the front-facing 32MP camera. The phone includes two speakers that enable Dolby Atmos.
The Realme GT Neo 3 camera module on the rear holds a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. The primary camera includes optical image stabilisation capability (OIS). There are two cameras: an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It comes pre-installed with the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.
It has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 150W rapid charging. It weighs 188 grammes and measures 8.2mm in thickness. There is also a 5000 mAh battery option with support for 80W rapid charging.
