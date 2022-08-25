Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch on August 30; From price to specs; here's what we know

    Xiaomi is set to launch the latest Notebook Pro 120G laptop in the Indian market which will feature 2.5K resolution, USB Type-C port, and more.  Xiaomi hasn't given up a lot of information regarding the NoteBook Pro 120G.

    Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch on August 30 From price to specs heres what we know gcw
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    According to the official information provided by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop will be available in India starting on August 30. The laptop is anticipated to be the Mi Notebook Pro's successor, which was introduced last year.

    The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will have a 2.5K resolution and a quick 120Hz display. The laptop's 12th generation Intel Core i5 H-series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics have also been verified. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is probably going to have the same design as its predecessor. Xiaomi hasn't given up a lot of information regarding the NoteBook Pro 120G.

    It is verified that the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G has a quicker display, CPU, and graphics than the Mi Notebook Pro 2021. Nevertheless, based on the product photos posted by Xiaomi, it appears that the laptop does not contain an additional USB Type-A connector.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 11SE set to launch on August 26; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Along with the laptop's debut date in India, Xiaomi has verified these specifications. One should attend the launch event on the planned day to learn more. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is anticipated to be priced similarly to the Mi NoteBook Pro, despite the fact that the firm has not yet provided any information on the laptop's price.

    Meanwhile, the Mi Notebook Pro features a 14-inch 2.5K display with an all-metal unibody design. Backed by a 70WHr battery, the Mi laptop comes with 65W USB Type-C charging support. Additionally, it features a fingerprint sensor and a backlit keyboard with individual keys that have a 1.3mm travel distance. The laptop also includes twin speakers and a web camera with 720p quality.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    In India, the Mi Notebook Pro costs around Rs 53,999 with an Intel Core i5-11300H CPU and 8GB RAM. Additionally, the laptop is also offered with 16 RAM, which costs Rs 58,999. The pricing of the new Notebook Pro 120G is anticipated to fall within the similar range.

