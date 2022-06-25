Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

    According to the rumour, the earbuds will be powered by the H1 SoC, which features self-adaptive active noise suppression and an upgraded Find My function. The most noticeable difference between the AirPods Pro 2nd generation is the addition of a USB Type-C connection for quick charging.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Apple's next generation of AirPods Pro will include a slew of health-related capabilities. To be more specific, Apple is rumoured to be preparing a hearing aid function, heart rate sensing, and a USB Type-C connector, according to media reports. A fresh leak has also revealed the future AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, which is likely to look identical to its predecessor. Earlier reports stated that the new generation AirPods Pro will be stemless, however the stems are still present in the newest batch of leaks.

    The Apple AirPods would not have any health functions, but they would have a strong processor to run the show. According to the rumour, the earbuds will be powered by the H1 SoC, which features self-adaptive active noise suppression and an upgraded Find My function. The most noticeable difference between the AirPods Pro 2nd generation is the addition of a USB Type-C connection for quick charging. Aside from that, the AirPods Pro may have hearing aid capability. Users will be able to utilise the earbuds as a hearing aid with this capability.

    The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will purportedly collect the wearer's inner-ear data to monitor the user's body temperature and heart rate. In addition, the AirPods Pro 2mf generation will offer spatial audio.

    The report also included a photograph of the charging case, which has a USB Type-C connection and will finally solve Apple users' charging issues. The case also has speaker grilles, indicating that it can play music even when the earbuds are not removed from the casing. The AirPods Pro will have the same design as its predecessor, thus no big changes are expected in terms of design. Only modest modifications are to be expected. The AirPods Pro, contrary to popular belief, will have a stem design.

