    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch? Here's how you can do it

    Apple Watch has been unable to stream YouTube videos for years, until today. WatchTube is a new programme that allows users to view YouTube videos on their wristwatch. Those interested in watching YouTube videos on their Apple Watch should get the software from the Apple App Store.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    The Apple Watch is one of the world's most popular smartwatches. Apple has consistently introduced new features to the device throughout the years in order to make it more adaptable. The most recent model, the Apple Watch Series 7, is capable of detecting users' heart rates and blood oxygen levels, as well as providing insights into ECG and sleep habits.

    Furthermore, the device can accomplish practically all of the things that an iPhone can, such as making calls, responding to messages, and accessing other applications, with the exception of streaming YouTube videos.

    Apple Watch has been unable to stream YouTube videos for years, until today. WatchTube is a new programme that allows users to view YouTube videos on their wristwatch. Those interested in watching YouTube videos on their Apple Watch should get the software from the Apple App Store. The software does not need users to go through a lengthy setup procedure with an iPhone.

    Users must first install the WatchTube software from the Apple App Store on their smartwatch. Users will be able to search for and play various YouTube videos after the app is loaded on their Apple Watch. Furthermore, the WatchTube app is divided into four sections: Home, Search, Library, and Settings. These parts are also available on the usual YouTube app for iPhone and Android devices.

    Users may search for videos by typing using the Apple Watch's keypad or using voice-to-text technologies.

    Additionally, viewers will be able to subscribe to channels and store certain videos on WatchTube. There are further features such as a QR code scanner that allows you to see the same movie on other devices such as an iPad or iPhone, as well as a video caption with changeable text size. Users may either respond to the Apple Watch's speakers or connect to AirPods to hear the sound. To summarise, the software offers an innovative application for the Apple Watch. However, customers may not use it frequently because they have larger and better gadgets to view videos.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
