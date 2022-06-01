iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13, unlikely to get performance boost

The absence of enhancements on the A16 Bionic is a strong indication that the vanilla iPhone 14 models will be powered by the A15 Bionic, with the new hardware reserved for the Pros this year to deal with the processor scarcity.

Apple will release the new iPhone 14 series this year, and most of you are expecting significant advancements. However, it is possible that Apple may be forced to rely on current technologies to power its forthcoming iPhone series.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo's TSMC product lineup, the new A16 Bionic chipset will be made in the 5nm process rather than the 4nm process this year. This suggests that the upcoming A-series iPhone processor will have the same power and capabilities as the present A15 Bionic chipset seen in the iPhone 13 model. Having said that, Apple may make small hardware enhancements for its forthcoming iPhone models.

These events come as no surprise to us. Chip shortages are affecting the whole business, driving manufacturers to be innovative with their new products. TSMC is one of the semiconductor manufacturers dealing with these difficulties, and it has been tasked with developing the new A-series hardware for Apple iPhones.

Also Read | Apple Watch 7: Caviar releases gold, titanium editions; price touches $26,630

The absence of enhancements on the A16 Bionic is a strong indication that the vanilla iPhone 14 models will be powered by the A15 Bionic, with the new hardware reserved for the Pros this year to deal with the processor scarcity.

Kuo also stated that the next-generation MacBook Air with a new design would most likely be powered by the M1 processor, as the M2 series is not projected to be available until 2023. While Apple works to overcome the manufacturing issues it confronts in China as a result of the lockdown, the firm has scheduled the WWDC 2022 for next week, when we will learn about the company's new software products.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

There is a slim probability that Apple will reveal a new product at the keynote, most likely the new MacBook Air for customers.