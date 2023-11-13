Vivo X100 series to launch on November 13 in China: When, where to watch event live? What to expect?

The Vivo X100 Series will be launched on November 13. The launch event will begin in China, at 4:30pm IST. The launch will introduce three new models: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+,

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its flagship X100 series smartphones in China on November 13 at 4:30 pm (IST). Three new versions—the Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and X100 Pro+—will be released during the event. It is anticipated that these models will have MediaTek's forthcoming Dimensity 9300 processor.

Interested viewers can catch livestreaming of the event on Vivo's Weibo handle and company's China website.

Anticipated specifications for the Vivo X100 series smartphones include a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Dimensity 9300 processor is reportedly powering the smartphone. Additionally, it's anticipated that the Vivo X100 series will be the first to employ Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T) technology.

The Vivo X100 series' camera specs were recently leaked by a Chinese source. It is anticipated that the regular Vivo X100 would sport three cameras on its back, with the Sony IMX920 primary sensor said to be included.

The Vivo X100 is anticipated to sport a rear camera setup consisting of an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto macro camera with 3x optical zoom, a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 wide-angle lens with a 15mm focal length, and a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, according to information shared on Weibo by a tipster going by the handle Digital Chat Station.

A 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope lens with optical zoom capabilities are expected to be included in the X100 Pro, according to 91Mobiles. However, the X100 Pro+ may have an amazing setup, which includes a 200MP telephoto periscope camera.

These phones are expected to have large batteries since they run the Funtouch OS, which is based on Android 14. The X100 and Pro models feature 50W wireless charging in addition to 120W fast charging.

