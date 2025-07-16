Vivo has confirmed the imminent launch of the Vivo T4R 5G smartphone in India. A banner ad on Flipkart showcases the handset's slim design, claiming it to be the slimmest quad-curved display phone in the country.

The ad also shows a silhouette of the Vivo T4R 5G handset, suggesting the phone will have curved edges and a relatively flat camera island on the back. The phone is rumored to be 7.39mm thick. Recently, information regarding the price of the Vivo T4R 5G was leaked online.

Vivo T4R: Expected Features and Specifications

Reports suggest the phone will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Reports indicate that the company will position this handset between the Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo T4 5G smartphones. The base storage variants of these are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

The Vivo T4R 5G is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It will reportedly come with IP68+ and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 5G features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. It includes a 7,300mAh battery pack that supports 90W wired fast charging. This phone has a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a dual-camera setup on the back (50-megapixel and 2-megapixel lenses) and a 32-megapixel lens on the front for selfies.

However, the Vivo T4x gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 6,500mAh battery, and 44W fast charging support. It features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Vivo T4, it also has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.