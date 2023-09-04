Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard? Will it affect its price?

Apple will refresh the next iPad Pro model with a larger display. The tablet will also get a new keyboard. The current-gen Magic Keyboard costs Rs 29,900. Here's what we know so far.

It was revealed last week that Apple intends to update the following-generation iPad Pro with a larger display, upgraded CPU, and a better viewing screen. According to recent reports, the next iPad Pro, which is expected to debut early next year, may look similar to a MacBook laptop when the improved Magic Keyboard attachment is attached. A bigger trackpad will also be included in the forthcoming keyboard attachment, claimed renowned Apple expert Mark Gurman. In order to match the design of a MacBook, Gurman added that the Magic Keyboard will now, for the first time, include aluminium.

According to the earlier rumour, the iPad Pro would be powered by the new M3 SoC. In October, the new MacBook computers with M3 chipsets might be on sale all around the world. According to the source, Apple may ultimately replace the Pro model's LED panel with an OLED display. In order to provide a better viewing experience with deeper colours, Apple also employs the earlier display technology in iPhones. OLED panels often offer rich colours and deeper blacks.

They can also aid in battery preservation due to the independent management of each pixel. Last but not least, the highest variant's display size might rise from its current 12.9-inch display to 13 inches.

Speaking more about the new Magic Keyboard, the report adds that although aluminium is a lightweight material, it will add "a sturdier structure." The current iteration uses a polyurethane material, which is flimsier and can be prone to bending and even tearing at the edges. Naturally, a premium build quality results in a higher price tag.

Currently, the Magic Keyboard costs Rs 29,900 and is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9'inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation), iPad Pro 11'inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation), and iPad Air (4th and 5th generation).

The new iPad Pro will continue to come with a USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfer. The same charging solution will roll out on the new iPhone 15 line-up.

