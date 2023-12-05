Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India, priced under Rs 7,000; Check features, camera details & more

    The smartphone comes with 6.56-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh Battery and a dual rear camera setup. The Tecno Spark Go 2024 handset is priced at Rs. 6,699 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. 

    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India priced under Rs 7000
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone brand Tecno has launched a new budget handset — Tecno Spark Go 2024 in India. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 5,000mAh battery, and a twin back camera arrangement.

    The Tecno Spark GO 2024 variant has a 6.56-inch Dot-In display with Panda screen protection and a refresh rate of 90Hz to improve scrolling pleasure. The smartphone also has a Dynamic Port, which is similar to the Dynamic Island seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models and the iPhone 15 series. The new phone's Dynamic Port software feature shows alerts around the selfie camera cutout.

    The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. It also contains Tecno's memory fusion technology, which allows users to use unused storage as virtual RAM. For a better audio experience, the gadget includes DTS Dual Stereo Speakers.

    In terms of camera specs, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 has a dual back camera configuration with a 13MP main sensor and an AI lens, as well as dual flash. For video calls and selfies, there's an 8MP front-facing camera. According to the business, the smartphone is powered by a large 5000mAh battery that is supposed to give a day's worth of operation under typical conditions. 

    The gadget contains a fingerprint sensor and runs HiOS 13 on Android 13 (Go Edition).

    The Tecno Spark Go 2024 handset is priced at Rs. 6,699 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Tecno has mentioned that the prices for the models with 8GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will be revealed later.  The smartphone will be available for purchase on December 7 through Amazon and other major retail locations in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour variants.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
