Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Group may start manufacturing iPhones in India, in talks with Wistron

    The report claims that Tata and Wistron are in talks to build a joint venture plant for the manufacture of electronics and assemble iPhones. The new venture’s objective is to increase the number of iPhones assembled by as much as five times from what Wistron currently builds in India, one of the people said.

    Tata Group may start manufacturing iPhones in India in talks with Wistron reports gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    A joint venture factory for the production of electronics and the assembly of iPhones in South Asian nations is reportedly being discussed by Tata Group and Taiwanese supplier Wistron. Apple intends to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India within the next two months. To minimise its reliance on China as the main producer of iPhones globally, Apple will engage with suppliers to build its next iPhone in India far sooner than normal.

    A few Indian partners of Apple, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, help the business produce its iPhones. It indicates that the Tata Group, a significant Indian conglomerate, has plans to start producing the Apple iPhone in India shortly. 

    It would be a significant boost for the nation's efforts to compete with China, which dominates the electronics manufacturing industry. It could also persuade other significant international producers of electronics to consider outsourcing their assembly to India in order to reduce their reliance on China at a time when geopolitical risks are increasing.

    Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    According to a Bloomberg article, Tata Group is eager to leverage Wistron's experience in product development, supply chain management, and assembly to establish itself as a major force in the technology manufacturing industry. 

    Given that Apple has strict quality control procedures in place for its product assembly, it is unclear whether the corporation is aware of the Tata Group's negotiations with Wistron. Structure and other details of the transaction, such as shareholdings, are still being worked out. Tata could invest in a portion of the Indian business of Wistron. Tata might alternatively choose to construct a brand-new assembly factory. There is a probability that both solutions may appeal to the business.

    According to one of the persons, the goal of the new partnership is to produce up to five times as many iPhones as Wistron now does in India. According to the sources, a cooperation would also probably lead to Mumbai-based Tata acquiring a portion of Wistron's manufacturing operations outside of smartphones.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 iPhone 12 prices slashed after iPhone 14 launch Know new prices here gcw

    iPhone 13, iPhone 12 prices slashed after iPhone 14 launch; Know new prices here

    Apple iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature is it be available in India gcw

    iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

    Here is why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States gcw

    Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media Check out gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media; Check out

    Steve Jobs daughter Eve mocks Apple s iPhone 14 series launch shares meme on Instagram gcw

    Steve Jobs' daughter Eve mocks Apple's iPhone 14 series launch, shares meme on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Unrecognised madrassas are source of exploitation: UP Child Rights Commission writes to Yogi, demands to be closed - adt

    Unrecognised madrassas are source of exploitation: UP child rights commission to Yogi, demands to be closed

    Neeraj Chopra could skip National Games 2022 after gruelling season and battling groin injury-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra could skip National Games 2022 after gruelling season and battling groin injury

    Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash AJR

    Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her ‘Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's fashion mantra: Brightly coloured outfits, stunning jewels and more snt

    Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's fashion mantra: Brightly coloured outfits, stunning jewels and more

    Recent Videos

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon