Tata Group may start manufacturing iPhones in India, in talks with Wistron

The report claims that Tata and Wistron are in talks to build a joint venture plant for the manufacture of electronics and assemble iPhones. The new venture’s objective is to increase the number of iPhones assembled by as much as five times from what Wistron currently builds in India, one of the people said.

A joint venture factory for the production of electronics and the assembly of iPhones in South Asian nations is reportedly being discussed by Tata Group and Taiwanese supplier Wistron. Apple intends to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India within the next two months. To minimise its reliance on China as the main producer of iPhones globally, Apple will engage with suppliers to build its next iPhone in India far sooner than normal.

A few Indian partners of Apple, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, help the business produce its iPhones. It indicates that the Tata Group, a significant Indian conglomerate, has plans to start producing the Apple iPhone in India shortly.

It would be a significant boost for the nation's efforts to compete with China, which dominates the electronics manufacturing industry. It could also persuade other significant international producers of electronics to consider outsourcing their assembly to India in order to reduce their reliance on China at a time when geopolitical risks are increasing.

According to a Bloomberg article, Tata Group is eager to leverage Wistron's experience in product development, supply chain management, and assembly to establish itself as a major force in the technology manufacturing industry.

Given that Apple has strict quality control procedures in place for its product assembly, it is unclear whether the corporation is aware of the Tata Group's negotiations with Wistron. Structure and other details of the transaction, such as shareholdings, are still being worked out. Tata could invest in a portion of the Indian business of Wistron. Tata might alternatively choose to construct a brand-new assembly factory. There is a probability that both solutions may appeal to the business.

According to one of the persons, the goal of the new partnership is to produce up to five times as many iPhones as Wistron now does in India. According to the sources, a cooperation would also probably lead to Mumbai-based Tata acquiring a portion of Wistron's manufacturing operations outside of smartphones.

