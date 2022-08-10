Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10; Know expected specs, other details

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, Samsung will unveil the newest Galaxy phones, watches, and earbuds. This year, it's anticipated that a number of devices, including the Galaxy Flip 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earphones, will be released. For the last several years, Samsung has been holding Unpacked events where it displays a variety of devices, including the latest smartphones, smart watches, headphones, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The official trailer creates the impression that the design won't undergo any significant alterations. Leaks, however, point to some real improvements in the future. A speedier Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 CPU is anticipated. There will be a 10MP exterior camera. Although the 4400 mAh battery size is less than that of previous variants, it is expected.

It has a 6.2-inch external display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Fold 4 is said to include a triple camera arrangement at the back, with a 10MP telephoto and ultrawide lens and a 50MP main sensor. The hinge and outside display bezel of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 folding smartphone have been reduced in size. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes a bottom-mounted taskbar, as seen in Android 12L, according to the photographs in the Amazon description.

Also Read | Apple iPhone users finally get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung gives viewers a 30-second teaser that gives them a few glances of the Galaxy Z Flip 4's most recent redesign, which features a clean and slick appearance. Since the battery was the main problem with the previous model, some improvement may be anticipated. The Z Flip 4 maintains the same clamp-shell mechanism but improves upon it with a metallic hinge mechanism. Instead of the previous version's 1.9-inch notification display, a bigger display of 2 inches or more is anticipated. The device's internal hardware is also most likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. According to reports, the smartphone's rear would have two 12MP cameras. The gadget will weigh about 183 grammes and be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale

Samsung Earbuds 2 Pro

According to leaks, the Earbuds 2 Pro with outstanding noise cancellation that can block out even the loudest background noise are slated to undergo some significant alterations. 360-degree audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and an eight-hour battery life are other features. With the next-generation Galaxy Buds Pro, which may go by any name, Samsung hopes to raise the bar for audio quality. Both the audio quality and active noise cancellation must be of the highest calibre. Samsung needs to demonstrate why it is introducing this product to the market for high-end audio equipment with a superior design and perhaps even a longer battery life.

Also Read | Xiaomi, Realme, other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India; Here's why

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

There will be two versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Pro this year. The watch 5 pro would come in a single, bigger size measuring 45 mm, as opposed to the watch 5's normal two sizes. Galaxy Watch 5 could come in two versions, the Active and most likely a new Pro model. The health functions of Samsung's new smartwatch are reportedly being improved, but the design is not anticipated to change this year. The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch's battery life could also be enhanced by WearOS. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to debut next month and will compete against the Galaxy Watch 5.