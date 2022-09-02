Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Samsung will play a huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s success

    One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 is the Apple iPhone 14, and there have been several leaks and rumours about it. According to various media reports, internal information indicates Apple purchased 82% of its panels from Samsung, 14% from LG Display in Korea, and the remaining 6% from the Chinese BOE.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone series on September 7 and most of the details about the new smartphones have been leaked online.  One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 is the Apple iPhone 14, and there have been several leaks and rumours about the four new iPhone models that Apple is rumoured to introduce at its Far Out event.

    Ross Young, a well-known display expert, has added to the conjecture by predicting that Samsung Display will once more control the panel shipping for iPhones. For those who are unaware, Samsung has been the biggest supplier for Apple iPhone display panels for quite a long time now and it appears that it will retain its position for another year. Various media report suggests that Apple purchased 82% of its panels from Samsung, 14% from LG Display in Korea, and the remaining 6% from the Chinese BOE.

    The early models of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will only feature Samsung screens, the rumour said. Despite its difficulties in meeting demand and "technical obstacles," LG will begin producing panels as early as September.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    The Chinese manufacturer BOE is on the other end of the spectrum and has the capacity to build in big quantities, but Apple has only allowed the purchase of its iPhone 14 series, with no Pro in sight. Samsung's market share is equal to what it was for the iPhone 13 series, when it provided 83% of all screens, according to reports.

    1.8 million shipments from display factories to assembly facilities were made in June, 5.35 million in July, over 10 million in August, and over 16.5 million in September, according to detailed statistics given by Young. According to this, Apple anticipates selling at least 34 million iPhone 14 models in the first three months following the device's introduction.

    Also Read | Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    Apple is anticipated to release four new iPhone models this year, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite the fact that Pro versions typically have a little more "bling," this year's primary difference between Pro and non-Pro models will be the notch. On September 7, Apple is rumoured to introduce its first notch-free iPhone model. The tech behemoth will also introduce the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro, and a number of other devices.

