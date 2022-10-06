Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get big discount, to sell at around Rs 50,000 from October 10

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sell for around Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Diwali Sale 2022 event from October 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sell for around Rs 1 lakh during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 from October 8.

To be clear, the specific sale prices have not yet been released. Samsung is simply increasing the buzz, and we expect additional information in the days leading up to the unveiling.

As part of the teaser campaign, the Flip 3 will be available at a "never-before sale price of Rs 5xxxx." The Fold 3 will also be available at a "unbelievable price of Rs 10xxxx," according to Samsung. It doesn't indicate whether it's a flat discount or if you may receive it through certain bank cards/exchange/other offers.

The Flip 3 is an exceptionally good purchase at roughly Rs 50,000, especially for those who wanted to jump on the foldable bandwagon but were put off by their rather costly pricing. When it comes to sheer size, Samsung definitely has the first mover advantage with foldables, with essentially no competition in the category, so the Flip 3 (and even the Fold 3) becomes a no-brainer for anybody wanting to buy a folding phone today.

