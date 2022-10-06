Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get big discount, to sell at around Rs 50,000 from October 10

    The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sell for around Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Diwali Sale 2022 event from October 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sell for around Rs 1 lakh during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 from October 8.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get big discount to sell at around Rs 50000 from October 10 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Samsung announced that it’s gearing to slash the prices of its last-gen folding devices, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, in India soon, though it seems this would be for a limited period only. During Flipkart's forthcoming Big Diwali Sale 2022, which begins on October 10, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost roughly Rs 50,000. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, which begins on October 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost roughly Rs 1 lakh.

    To be clear, the specific sale prices have not yet been released. Samsung is simply increasing the buzz, and we expect additional information in the days leading up to the unveiling.

    Also Read | Twitter update: Users can now tweet using combination of images, videos, GIFs

    As part of the teaser campaign, the Flip 3 will be available at a "never-before sale price of Rs 5xxxx." The Fold 3 will also be available at a "unbelievable price of Rs 10xxxx," according to Samsung. It doesn't indicate whether it's a flat discount or if you may receive it through certain bank cards/exchange/other offers. 

    The Flip 3 is an exceptionally good purchase at roughly Rs 50,000, especially for those who wanted to jump on the foldable bandwagon but were put off by their rather costly pricing. When it comes to sheer size, Samsung definitely has the first mover advantage with foldables, with essentially no competition in the category, so the Flip 3 (and even the Fold 3) becomes a no-brainer for anybody wanting to buy a folding phone today.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro All you need to know about specs price more details gcw

    Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro; All you need to know about specs, price & more details

    With AirPods Apple beats headphone production to India for first time Report gcw

    With AirPods, Apple beats headphone production to India for first time: Report

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features built in GPS launched Details here gcw

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

    iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7 Know price specs other details gcw

    iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7; Know price, specs, other details

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6 When and how to watch event live gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

    Recent Stories

    'Walked for half-a-km and gone': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sonia joining Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Walked for half-a-km and gone': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sonia joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list; watches Chelsea's Champions League win with Malaika Arora snt

    Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list; watches Chelsea's Champions League win with Malaika Arora

    football uefal europea league uel 2022-23 It is not an extra motivation - Jose Mourinho ahead of breaking Sir Alex Ferguson most European match wins-ayh

    'It's not an extra motivation' - Mourinho ahead of breaking Ferguson's most European match wins

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1 Know all details gcw

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon