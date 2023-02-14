Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will now allow users to track periods right from wrist

    Samsung Electronics and Natural Cycles announced a partnership to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch5 series — the first time Natural Cycles’ ground-breaking algorithm has been adapted for a smartwatch.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series now offers sophisticated temperature-based menstrual cycle monitoring capabilities thanks to a partnership between Samsung Electronics and Natural Cycles. This is the first time Natural Cycles’ algorithm has been adapted for a smartwatch. In order to provide customers with a more in-depth understanding of their menstrual cycle, this cooperation combines the sensor technology of Samsung with the fertility technologies of Natural Cycles.

    Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will now have access to sophisticated cycle monitoring via the Cycle Tracking function. The Cycle Tracking function meets with CE Marking criteria and has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    Also Read | Vivo V27 series to launch soon via Flipkart; Here's everything we know so far

    By monitoring fluctuations in skin temperature and the menstrual cycle, the new infrared temperature sensor gives users a more thorough insight. Even if the environment's temperature changes or they move while they are sleeping, the temperature sensor employs infrared technology for more precise readings.

    In 32 markets, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the new skin temperature-based cycle tracking capabilities will be made available through the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro in the second quarter.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

    Despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is sold in India, the functionality won't initially be accessible there. But it's anticipated that Indian customers would acquire the functionality in the near future.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
