Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will now allow users to track periods right from wrist

Samsung Electronics and Natural Cycles announced a partnership to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch5 series — the first time Natural Cycles’ ground-breaking algorithm has been adapted for a smartwatch.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will now have access to sophisticated cycle monitoring via the Cycle Tracking function. The Cycle Tracking function meets with CE Marking criteria and has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

By monitoring fluctuations in skin temperature and the menstrual cycle, the new infrared temperature sensor gives users a more thorough insight. Even if the environment's temperature changes or they move while they are sleeping, the temperature sensor employs infrared technology for more precise readings.

In 32 markets, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the new skin temperature-based cycle tracking capabilities will be made available through the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro in the second quarter.

Despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is sold in India, the functionality won't initially be accessible there. But it's anticipated that Indian customers would acquire the functionality in the near future.