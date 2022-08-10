Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: When, how to watch livestream? What can we expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 6:30pm IST. Samsung is rumoured to bring Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds.

Today is the day when Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two new foldable phones that the firm is scheduled to introduce during the event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones.

How and when to watch the event?

Live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be available on the company's YouTube account, Samsung Newsroom, and official website. The event will begin at 6:30 tonight. Click on the following link if you're interested in viewing the event live.

What is expected in the event?

At the launch today, Samsung is reportedly bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones. Speaking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is claimed that the device will be equipped with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset. As the older Galaxy Flip 3 performed well but had some battery difficulties, it is rumoured that Samsung may enhance the device's battery life.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was seen on the online retailer Amazon. The smartphone, which is most likely to be the main event of today, is anticipated to include an under-display camera with scattered subpixels. Some reports claim that the resolution has also increased by up to 40%.

After a two-year hiatus, Samsung is also anticipated to release a new set of earphones called the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It is rumoured to include an ANC function and to have twin audio drivers for more defined mids. At the event, Samsung is also anticipated to unveil the brand-new Galaxy Watch 5. According to reports, the wristwatch is powered by a Google-Samsung wear OS hybrid.