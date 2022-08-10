Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: When, how to watch livestream? What can we expect?

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 6:30pm IST. Samsung is rumoured to bring Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds.
     

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 When how to watch livestream what can we expect gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Today is the day when Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two new foldable phones that the firm is scheduled to introduce during the event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones.

    How and when to watch the event?

    Live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be available on the company's YouTube account, Samsung Newsroom, and official website. The event will begin at 6:30 tonight. Click on the following link if you're interested in viewing the event live.

    What is expected in the event?

    At the launch today, Samsung is reportedly bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones. Speaking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is claimed that the device will be equipped with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset. As the older Galaxy Flip 3 performed well but had some battery difficulties, it is rumoured that Samsung may enhance the device's battery life.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone users finally get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta

    Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was seen on the online retailer Amazon. The smartphone, which is most likely to be the main event of today, is anticipated to include an under-display camera with scattered subpixels. Some reports claim that the resolution has also increased by up to 40%. 

    Also Read | Samsung introduces new repair mode for Galaxy S21 series; How will it work?

    After a two-year hiatus, Samsung is also anticipated to release a new set of earphones called the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It is rumoured to include an ANC function and to have twin audio drivers for more defined mids. At the event, Samsung is also anticipated to unveil the brand-new Galaxy Watch 5. According to reports, the wristwatch is powered by a Google-Samsung wear OS hybrid.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flip 4 Earbuds and Galaxy Watch 5 today Know expected specs others gcw

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10; Know expected specs, other details

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here - adt

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Apple to make design changes for upcoming iPad 10 this year report gcw

    Will Apple make design changes for upcoming iPad 10 this year?

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    Recent Stories

    ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam; know details here - adt

    ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam; know details here

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl RBA

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl; netizen says, 'Dekh Rahe Ho Lalit Modi, Kaise Party Chal Rehi’

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flip 4 Earbuds and Galaxy Watch 5 today Know expected specs others gcw

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10; Know expected specs, other details

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China gcw

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China

    New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here is why-ayh

    New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here's why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon