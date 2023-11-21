Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what you can expect from it

    Samsung is reportedly anticipated to unveil its latest devices during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, rumored to occur in January. In addition to introducing the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could potentially reveal the new Galaxy Ring and several other significant AI initiatives.

    It is said that Samsung will present its newest gadgets during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, which is expected to take place in January. According to media reports, Samsung may also unveil the new Galaxy Ring and a number of other noteworthy AI projects in addition to the Galaxy S24 series. These are the anticipated products from the massive Korean company that will be on display at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

    Samsung debuted its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the Galaxy S23 series, during two unpacked events the year prior. The rumours concerning the Samsung Galaxy S24 are intensifying as the new year draws near. 

    There have been rumours that the announcement would happen in mid-January 2024, according to Tom's Guide. With the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 series currently on the market, fans are excited to discover what special products Samsung has in store.

    Three smartphones in this series are rumoured to be planned for release by the company: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected that the smartphone will have a number of improvements and changes this year, including changes to the CPU, the camera, new features, and more. until additional information, it would be wise to wait until the formal launch.

    Rumour has it that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have AI features like to those of the Google Pixel 8 series. It is expected that the Galaxy AI would have cloud-based and on-device AI features. Furthermore, rumours indicate that the smartphone may be equipped with generative AI, which would let users take and alter images. Nonetheless, it is indicated that a subscription model for the AI capability would be available, suggesting that customers might have to pay for this service.

    According to reports, Samsung is going to introduce a new wearable device that would allow customers to track their fitness—possibly a smart ring. Exercise, heart rate, blood pressure, and the ability to identify aFib are just a few of the health data that the Galaxy Ring is expected to measure and monitor.

     

    All official details will only be revealed at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Up until that point, we are waiting for the formal announcement to find out the specifics of what the Samsung House has in store for us next year.

