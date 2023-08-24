Honor 90 to feature durable, quad-curved AMOLED display & get Google services

The Honor 90 in India will debut with bloatware-free software, according to Madhav Sheth, the current CEO of HonorTech. The Honor 90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging capability.

Honor Tech, the Indian brand licensee for Honor smartphones, has confirmed the launch of the Honor 90 in India. Additionally, this phone will represent the Chinese company's nearly two-year absence from the Indian market. During a YouTube AMA (ask me anything) session, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Honor Tech, stated that the next Honor phone supports Google services and runs MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. It indicates that customers can utilise applications like Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube. Due to US restrictions, Honor was previously linked to Huawei and is unable to use Google services.

Sheth teased the Honor smartphone's design and bragged about its robustness during the AMA session. The Honor 90 is only available in black, although there may be another colour choice. On the back, there are also two sizable cutouts. It is known that the phone has an AMOLED curved display. Sheth also made it clear that the future Honor smartphone will be eligible for three years of security patches in addition to two significant Android OS updates. Both the Honor 90 and the Honor 90 Pro are offered in China.

The Honor 90, which is only available in China, has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with 1200x2664 pixels, 1,600 nits of maximum brightness, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery power the phone.

The phone has 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are all part of the back camera system. 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 2, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are other important features.

The Honor 90's expected India launch is scheduled in September, though the exact date remains unknown.

