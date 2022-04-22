Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

The smartphone would be a low-cost offering, with a price tag of less than Rs 15,000 predicted. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was previously introduced in Indonesia for IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be available in India on April 25, only a few days before the company's major event for the Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, and Realme Buds Q2s. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will have a full-HD+ display, and Realme has already devoted a page on its website to the future cheap offering. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be available in India on April 25 at 12:30 p.m.

The smartphone would be a low-cost offering, with a price tag of less than Rs 15,000 predicted. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was previously introduced in Indonesia for IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is planned to be offered in India in identical RAM + Storage versions, however the pricing would be a few thousand rupees more than in Indonesia.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

In terms of specs, the Realme Narzo 50A is projected to have comparable ones. In Indonesia, the model was released with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartphone also sports a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a monochrome lens, and a portrait shooter. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was released in Indonesia with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which is likely to be included in the Indian edition as well.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. The smartphone will also include a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know