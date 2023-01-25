Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series CONFIRMED to launch with Galaxy S23 series; pre-booking begins

Samsung has confirmed the company will launch its new Galaxy Book 3 series on February 1 Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Currently, users can pre-book the Book 3 series via Samsung India's official site, and the company assures benefits worth Rs 5,000 at the time of the actual purchase.

Launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series in India has been announced. Prior to the anticipated introduction of the forthcoming premium laptop range on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, the South Korean giant has begun accepting reservations. At the same event, the Galaxy S23 series is also scheduled to be launched, presumably along with brand-new truly wireless earphones.

In early January, when it also revealed the specifics of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung had begun accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 3 series in the US. However, it did not specifically mention the series at the time. The series' name—Galaxy Book 3—is confirmed on the India pre-reservations website, while the models and variations are currently unknown.

Similar to the Galaxy S23 series, prospective purchasers may reserve a Galaxy Book 3 series laptop ahead of time and gain access to some special prizes in addition to gaining first access to these products upon launch or availability. The pre-reserve window and deals, according to Samsung, will be accessible until February 1, 2023, or until pre-booking commences, whichever comes first. Benefits up to Rs 5,000 and a Rs 2,000 coupon redeemable on Samsung's store app are included in the offers.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360, as well as the top-tier Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, may be among the more than three variants that will be released. A 369-degree variant of the Galaxy Book 3 as well as the normal model are also possible.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra would be particularly significant because Samsung may be entering a brand-new category with it this year. We can anticipate that the Book 3 Ultra will likewise be incredibly thin and light given the way that these laptops are often made.