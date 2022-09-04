Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi confirms new affordable phone series launching on September 6

    Redmi is bringing its new affordable smartphone powered by stock Android software and promises to be an appealing option for the buyers. It is possible that this Redmi phone could be offered OS updates faster than the other Xiaomi phones, purely because there is no MIUI involved with this device. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Redmi is about to launch yet another new affordable smartphone series in India. The upcoming Redmi A1 smartphone, which is most likely to target the entry-level market, has been teased by the firm. The standard Redmi 10A series is currently available from Redmi in the same price bracket, but it appears the company will give the Redmi A1 a unique spin by providing stock Android on it.

    With the A1 series, which was a member of the Android One programme, Xiaomi previously tried its luck. This allowed the company to collaborate with Google and provide a standard Android experience rather than the MIUI software.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    The Redmi A1 appears to be similar to other low-cost Redmi phones already on the market, at least based on the teaser, with the exception that it runs stock Android and comes with Google applications already installed.

    It is possible that this Redmi phone could be offered OS updates faster than the other Xiaomi phones, purely because there is no MIUI involved with this device. But will Redmi use the regular Android version, or prefer the Android Go platform that can let you run apps with 2GB of RAM.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

    The business also discusses luxury leather texture, digital payments, and other topics. We are curious to learn why this new series has been added to the Redmi portfolio. Since a 5G chipset is unlikely to power this phone, Redmi may rely on a MediaTek Helio processor to keep costs low while maintaining dependable performance. Two rear cameras are also shown in the trailer. But don't hold high hopes for them. A few days from now, the Redmi A1 will be released, at which point the firm will provide further information about the phone.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
