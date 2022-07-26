Realme Pad X 5G tablet: 4 reasons why you should buy it

With the new Realme Pad X 5G tablet, Realme is the newest brand to join India's luxury tablet market. It is powered by a Snapdragon 5G CPU, has a large battery, and supports peripherals like as a pen. Realme claims to have created bespoke software for this tablet that handles multitasking.

With the new Realme Pad X 5G tablet, Realme is the newest brand to join India's luxury tablet market. It is powered by a Snapdragon 5G CPU, has a large battery, and supports peripherals like as a pen. Realme claims to have created bespoke software for this tablet that handles multitasking.

Price: The Realme Pad X 5G pricing in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only model with 4GB + 64GB storage. The Realme Pad X cellular variant is available with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage, respectively. These variants are priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Realme Pad X 5G will be available for purchase on August 1.

Display: The Realme Pad X features a 10.95-inch LCD 2K resolution display and a sturdy plastic shell and frame. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which enables the tablet to utilise 5G networks.

Camera and speaker: The Realme UI 3.0 version has been customised to work on this tablet. The tablet sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. As a tablet, you get quad stereo speakers.

Additional stylus and keyboard: Realme sells a pen and a keyboard attachment that may be used with the Pad X tablet, but they must be purchased separately.

