Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more

With enhanced performance and camera, the well-known Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released the Realme P3 and Realme P3 Ultra in the Indian market. Both devices will be added to the current portfolio of the P3 series, which also includes the P3 Pro and P3x. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset powers the Realme P3 Ultra, which has Lunar Texture, whereas the Snapdragon 6 series CPU powers the Realme P3. Here is all the information you want on the Realme P3 Ultra's cost, features, and other specifics.

Realme P3 Ultra: Features and Price

The 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved display of the Realme P3 Ultra has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. The gadget is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor. It has 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. A 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging powers the gadget. A 6050mm2 Vapour Chamber cooling system is also included with the gadget. Additionally, according to the business, 90FPS BGMI gaming support is available. The IP68 + IP69 grade is available for the gadget.

A 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera are included with the gadget. The gadget has a 16MP front camera for taking selfies.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Realme P3 Ultra costs Rs 22,999. 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 25,999, while the 8GB and 256GB model costs Rs 23,999. These rates include a temporary discount of Rs 4,000 (Rs 3,000 bank offer and Rs 1,000 exchange incentive). Sales of the gadget will begin on March 25. Pre-booking will be accepted beginning at 2:00 PM today.

Realme P3: Specifications and cost

A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with the Realme P3. It has a 2,000 nit maximum brightness. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset provides power to the gadget. It has 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. A 6050mm² VC chamber is installed in the device. The gadget has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging. IP69 certification is included with the item. A 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera are included with the smartphone. The gadget has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version of the Realme P3 is priced at Rs 16,999. The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants is Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Customers who use certain bank cards can save up to Rs 2,000.

