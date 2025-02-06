Realme P3 Pro to launch on February 18, will feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and more

The Realme P3 Pro is launching in India on February 18th, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a quad-curved edge flow display, and a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It's expected to be priced around Rs 25,000.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Realme is getting ready to release the Realme P3 Pro, its newest smartphone, in India on Tuesday, February 18. With the help of its potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, the P3 Pro, a Realme phone that often concentrates on design and photography, promises to give impressive gaming performance. At 12 PM, the event will begin. Realme's official YouTube account will stream it live.  Fans can also stay updated with real-time announcements and highlights from the launch by following Realme’s social media platforms, including X and Facebook.

Realme P3 Pro confirmed specs

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, the Realme P3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its class. This chipset, which is based on a 4nm TSMC process, provides enhanced CPU and GPU performance, making it perfect for demanding apps and games. In order to provide an immersive gaming experience, Realme has also announced that the P3 Pro will include a quad-curved edge flow display. A captivating visual experience and smooth edge swipes are made possible by this cutting-edge display technology.

Along with a large 6000mAh battery, the Realme P3 Pro will also include 80W fast charging capabilities. The gadget will also include a cutting-edge Aerospace VC Cooling System, which is intended to efficiently disperse heat and sustain high frame rates over prolonged gaming sessions. GT Boost technology, which Realme and KRAFTON are developing together, promises to give the P3 Pro gaming performance comparable to that of a console. Faster reaction speeds and accurate gesture detection are made possible by this technology.

Realme P3 Pro price expectations

It is anticipated that the Realme P3 Pro would be on sale for around Rs 25,000. The P3 Pro is the company's mid-range smartphone, according to the chipset. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the phone will cost around Rs 25k. At the launch ceremony, the precise cost and features will be formally disclosed. It's advisable to remain skeptical of these details until further notice.

